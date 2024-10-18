16-year-old killed, sister injured in crash on way to Preble Co. school

BUTLER COUNTY — A 16-year-old is dead and his 13-year-old sister is in critical condition after they were involved in a crash on their way to school early Thursday.

News Center 7 previously reported the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near the 6700 block of West Elkton near Somerville, Ohio.

Deputies found that a 16-year-old driving a 2005 Pontiac with a 13-year-old passenger traveled over the center line and crashed head-on into a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban driven by a 60-year-old man.

The 13-year-old and 60-year-old were both flown to the hospital with serious, “life-threatening” injuries.

Butler County Sgt. Kim Peters told our news partners at WCPO that the two teens are siblings who attend Preble Shawnee High School.

Preble Shawnee Local Schools Superintendent Todd Bowling told WCPO that the 16-year-old who died was an 11th-grade student.

“It was very difficult. It was shock at first,” Bowling said. “Now our prayers are with him and his family but also with his sister who’s in critical condition at the hospital.

The school had counselors and support staff available for all students Thursday. They will also be on hand Thursday evening and throughout the day Friday.

