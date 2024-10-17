16-year-old dead, 13-year-old girl with ‘life-threatening’ injuries in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY — A 16-year-old boy died in a crash that sent two others to area hospitals on Thursday morning.
The crash was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of West Elkton Road in Wayne Township, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
An initial investigation revealed that a 2005 Pontiac crossed the center line and hit a 2013 Chevrolet Suburban.
The 16-year-old driver of the Pontiac died from his injuries on the scene.
The teen’s passenger, a 13-year-old girl, was flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
The Chevrolet’s driver, identified as a 60-year-old man, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
