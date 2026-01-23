Driver charged in crash that killed 35-year-old woman

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A driver is facing charges in connection with a crash that killed a 35-year-old woman last year.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Jeffrey Hayden Odenweller, 23, has been charged with a felony count of aggravated vehicular homicide, our media partners at WCSM reported.
News Center 7 previously reported that the crash happened at the intersection of SR 197 and Conant Road in Logan Township on July 30, 2025.
TRENDING STORIES:
- High-impact winter storm expected to hit Miami Valley this weekend
- Local deputy resigns after reporting for duty under the influence
- Local leaders break ground on new hotel in Piqua
An SUV driven by Odenweller was going south on Conant Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign and collided with a pickup truck traveling west on SR 197.
The passenger in the pickup truck, 35-year-old Tara Skeens of Spencerville, died from her injuries on Aug. 4, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Odenweller was formally charged on Jan. 14.
A hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 2.
We will continue following this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group