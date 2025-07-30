Driver accused of stealing U-Haul, leading police on chase arrested almost a month later

HUBER HEIGHTS — A man police say led them on a chase in a stolen U-Haul earlier this month has been taken into custody.

William Pressel was arrested by Huber Heights police on July 21 in the 3000 block of Old Troy Pike, according to online jail records.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Pressel is accused of stealing a large box truck from the U-Haul on Harshman Road.

Cruiser camera video showed Moraine police trying to pull over Pressel in the U-Haul on July 1.

He took off, but they tracked him to Harrison Twp. with a GPS device they stuck onto the truck.

That’s where Moraine police tried pulling him over again, but the video showed him taking off a second time, striking an unmarked Moraine detective’s car.

Pressel then drove on the closed ramp from Wagner Ford Road to Interstate 75, and led the chase down the empty and closed side of the construction zone on southbound I-75.

The U-Haul then went off the right side of I-75 into a wooded area.

Pressel ran from the scene on foot.

Pressel is in jail on charges including felonious assault, failure to comply, theft of a motor vehicle, vandalism, and breaking and entering.

William Pressel (Montgomery County Jail)

