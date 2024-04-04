Driver accused of causing deadly, fiery Huber Heights crash pleads guilty

HUBER HEIGHTS — The driver accused of causing a fiery crash in Huber Heights last year that killed a man is pleading guilty to some of the charges he was facing.

Cory Harbarger, 28, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, three counts of aggravated vehicular assault, two counts of failure to comply, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a drug abuse, or a combination of them, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

As part of a plea agreement, 17 counts, including additional counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter, were dismissed.

As News Center 7 previously reported, a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy spotted a BMW, driven by Harbarger, in the parking lot of an AutoZone in Harrison Twp. on Jan. 24. The car had been reported stolen out of Clark County.

The deputy tried to pull the car over, but Harbarger drove away, hitting another vehicle in the process. Harbarger then drove onto northbound I-75 before heading east on I-70 toward Huber Heights.

Harbarger got off of I-70 at Brandt Pike and headed south at a high rate of speed. Prosecutors said he later crashed the stolen car into several other vehicles. As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash caused several vehicles to catch on fire.

Prior to the crash, he was accused of hitting a Huber Heights police cruiser.

After the crash, police said he ran from the scene but was later taken into custody.

Harbarger is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1.5 million bond. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 17.

