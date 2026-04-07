Dragons host home opener tonight

DAYTON — The Dayton Dragons are back in town for their home opener tonight at Day Air Ballpark.

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The Dragons host the Lake County Capitals, the High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, for a six-game series.

First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. tonight.

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The Dragons return home after opening their season on the road in Lansing. There, they split the first two games against the Lugnuts, the High-A affiliate of the Athletics. The third game of the series was postponed due to the weather and rescheduled for later this month.

Outfielder Anthony Stephan is returning for his second full year in Dayton. He told the media on Monday how excited he was.

“I’m excited for the opener. I mean, Dayton fans pack out as always on PODs, I think they’re called, plain old days. So I’m excited for that,” Stephan said.

He added that this year’s team is “gritty,” “battle-tested,” and has a lot of guys who know what it takes to win.

Ahead of tonight’s game, the Water Street District will host the Party at the Plaza. That begins at 5:30 p.m.

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