Dozens of veterans honored, share feelings of connection at annual recognition

MIAMI TWP. — Connection was the theme of a Miami Twp. tradition that brought together dozens of veterans Tuesday.

Bill Kaler, who was in attendance at the breakfast, served in the Navy for over five years.

“We look forward to [the breakfast]. We truly do,” Kaler told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Kaler sat with two other Navy veterans. Of the three veterans sitting at the table, two served during the Vietnam War and one during WWII.

“Today is just a wonderful day to be here together,” Kaler said.

Veterans Day is not just a day where we honor those who served, but where veterans come together.

“They have a connection that probably many of us who haven’t served don’t have, but these men and women have that,” said Jill Drury, communications manager for the Miami Twp.

Miami Twp. has hosted a recognition breakfast for the last 20 years. This year, around 75 veterans met, ate breakfast and enjoyed the National Anthem sung by the Miamisburg High School choir.

“We just love gathering all of our veterans together and paying tribute to them,” Drury said. “You know, they sacrificed for this country, and they’re so dedicated to the township. We love having them here.”

The veterans also received a small token of appreciation; a mug with the words “supporting and honoring our veterans.”

“That’s very, very nice,” Kaler said.

