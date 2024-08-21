Dozens of speed boats to hit the lake in Clark Co. this weekend

SPRINGFIELD — Dozens of boats will speed race around the lake at the Clark County fairgrounds this weekend.

New’s Center 7′s John Bedell suited up in Springfield to get a first-hand look at what the racers will see.

It was a sudden and speedy start on the lake at the Clark County fairgrounds.

But before all the fun on the water, safety comes first.

Racers gear up with a full helmet and life jacket.

Chris Fairchild, American Power Boat Association president, drove the boat at around 85-90 miles per hour.

Sky 7 video shows tight turns at high speeds alone.

But Fairchild will be racing this weekend with 15 boats at a time.

It’s a national meet for tunnel boat racers on the APBA season schedule.

Winning “Wake the Lake 8″ in Springfield will earn a racer triple points in their championship chase.

“Every year gets better and better. The people of Springfield are fantastic,” Fairchild said.

It’s helped the fairgrounds recruit other events to the property year-round so they can use it well beyond the fair season.

“We (the Clark County Fairgrounds) are credited for about 70% of the county’s tourism (yearly), with the entire fairgrounds facility here between Champions Park and ourselves, and that’s about a $40 million number total,” Dean Blair, Clark County Agricultural Society executive director said.

Organizers said people from all over the country and Canada will come into town for the race.

You can watch practice for free on Friday or buy tickets to watch racing on Saturday and Sunday.

