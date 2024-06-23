Dozens attend Juneteenth celebration in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Dozens of Trotwood community members gathered for its third annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the event took place at Main Street Plaza, at 420 E Main St from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Attendees could shop from several local vendors and get a snack from food trucks.

The event celebrated the day that the last enslaved people learned they were free.

“Juneteenth, I don’t believe is just for Black people, it’s an American holiday, it starts here in communities like ours,” attendee Rob DeJaney said.

Juneteenth, June 19, was designated a federal holiday in 2021.

