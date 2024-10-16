Dozens of abandoned houses in Montgomery County are on statewide list to be torn down

TROTWOOD — Demolition crews have plans to wipe out dozens of abandoned houses and Montgomery County is in line to receive more than $5 million to pay for the work.

News Center 7 Reporter Amber Jenkins spent the day Wednesday in various neighborhood, gathering reactions from residents about the plan.

In Trotwood, Clarence Thomas is among those who said they cannot wait to see the run down structures disappear under the weight of the wrecking ball.

“The one over here is a hazard for kids and safety reasons,” said Thomas, who has lived in the city for 30 years.

The number of abandoned houses in Trotwood, 35, and elsewhere is why state officials awarded the county the money. The $5 million the county will get will pay for the razing of 151 vacant houses, a number that includes the Trotwood total.

Thomas is sad to see the conditions of the blighted houses in Trotwood.

“I wouldn’t mind them being torn down,” he said, noting there is so much trash at one property that even he and friend attempted to pick it all up.

Thomas and others said they want the community to look better.

“People around here can’t afford to make it or they’re too old,” he said.

One of the vacant houses, on Main Street in Trotwood, is on the demolition list as well. But one neighborhood resident there said he’s against the demolition of that particular house because he believes it has historical value and fears no one will buy the land.

Overall, more than $270 million has been awarded to support more than 5,000 demolition projects throughout Ohio, including Greene and Miami counties.

