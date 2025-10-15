Downtown Dayton restaurant announces opening at new home

DAYTON — A restaurant has announced it will be opening at a new home in Downtown Dayton later this month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

1elevenflavorhouse wrote in a social media post that it will hold a soft launch week starting on Oct. 20.

It will take place at its new location at 130 W. Second Street.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the restaurant announced back in January that it closed its old location at 111 W First Street.

TRENDING STORIES:

1elevenflavorhouse had previously mentioned on social media about entering “a new era.”

“Same bold flavor. Fresh new vibe. See you soon, Dayton,” they said on Oct. 10.

“The classics you love. Elevated for the new era,” the restaurant added on Oct. 13.

1elevenflavorhouse will open in the former space of Table 33.

The restaurant serves Caribbean, Creole, and comfort food.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group