‘Don’t fall for it;’ Police warning people of tree-trimming scam in Bellbrook

BELLBROOK — Police warned people of a tree-trimming scam in the city of Bellbrook.

>>AES Ohio issues warning of scammers offering to ‘lower your monthly bills’

The department said that residents were being approached for tree trimming services “at the request of the City of Bellbrook.”

“Don’t fall for it!” they wrote on social media. “The tree trimming service states ‘the City’ has requested them to come to your home to address a tree issue in violation of zoning ordinances or property maintenance regulations.”

The department stated the city will never send a private contractor to speak with a homeowner regarding any zoning or property maintenance issue. The homeowner will be contacted directly by city zoning, not by a private contractor.

They said that all solicitors must have a permit issued by the city and display it on demand when asked.

For more information, visit this website.





©2024 Cox Media Group