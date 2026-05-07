Donations needed for funeral of Greene County woman who died in house fire

BELLBROOK — Donations are needed to help cover the funeral of the Bellbrook woman who was killed in a house fire.

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News Center 7 previously reported that crews were dispatched to the 80 block of Brookwood Drive in Bellbrook on Sunday.

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62-year-old Leslie Wheeler died in the fire, and a man is in the hospital in critical condition.

The Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Community Support Center is asking for donations to help cover the funeral and burial costs for Wheeler, according to a spokesperson.

An account has been set up for donations at Key Bank, located at 18 E. Franklin Street.

The donations can be made in the name of the “Wheeler Family Fire Fund.”

100% of all funds raised will go towards the funeral, according to a spokesperson.

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