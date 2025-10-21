Dolly’s closing ‘pretty painful’ for local seniors participating in meal program

TROY — About 100 seniors are now figuring out where they will go to get breakfast after Dolly’s announced they will close all of their Ohio restaurants.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to two people who work with the program. They say Dolly’s closing will be ‘pretty painful for the seniors’ tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

Like many people, Debra Carpenter had to get used to the idea of Dolly’s instead of Frisch’s. Now, Dolly’s fate is following that of the many Frisch’s locations they took over.

“We heard all of them was closing, so we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, back to nowhere really to go there,’” Carpenter said.

Carpenter said she stopped by Dolly’s often while participating in the Senior Resource Connection’s Congregate Meal Program.

“It’s their good meals, good portions, and it’s a $3 donation, so you’re basically getting a meal free,” she explained.

She’s one of 100 participating seniors impacted by the closing of the Troy and Miami Township locations, which will have their last day of business this week.

News Center 7 asked Carpenter what she was going to do now that Dolly’s is closing.

“Go back to eating cereal at home,” she said.

