Area bus driver resigns amid investigation

ST. MARYS — A bus driver for St. Marys Schools resigned this week amid an ongoing investigation into an allegation against him.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

St. Marys Superintendent Bill Ruane confirmed to News Center 7 that the district became aware of an allegation involving the bus driver and a student on Oct. 17.

The student and their parents, as well as the St. Marys Police Department and Auglaize County Children Services, were contacted.

TRENDING STORIES:

The bus driver was immediately placed on leave on Oct. 17.

Ruane said the district asked and received his resignation on Monday.

The district identified the driver as Hector Hernandez. News Center 7 checked, and a man named Hector Hernandez was charged with sexual battery in Auglaize County Municipal Court on Tuesday. He’s also listed as an inmate in the Auglaize County Jail. News Center 7 is working to confirm that these are the same person.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group