Dog thrown over 6-foot-fence at animal shelter finds new home

CINCINNATI — A dog who was thrown over a 6-foot fence has found a new home.

News Center 7 previously reported a video showed a car stop near Cincinnati Animal CARE’s yard just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.

The person, who cannot be seen, lets a dog out of their car, picks it up, and throws it over the fence into the yard.

They then drive away as the dog can be seen limping around the yard.

Cincinnati Animal CARE provided an update and said the dog, who was named “Ester”, had a long line of people waiting to meet her.

Ester was adopted the day she was available.

The search for the person accused of dumping her continues.

Anyone with anonymous tips or information is asked to contact Hamilton County Dog Wardens directly at B.Ward@cincycare.org or by calling the shelter at 513-541-7387.

