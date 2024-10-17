Video shows person throwing dog over shelter’s 6-foot-fence fence, driving away

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati shelter shared surveillance footage of a person throwing a dog over their six-foot fence before driving away.

In the video, a black car that appears to be a Honda Accord stops near Cincinnati Animal CARE’s yard just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The person, who cannot be seen clearly, lets a dog out of their car, picks it up, and throws it over the fence into the yard.

TRENDING STORIES:

They then drive away.

The dog can be seen limping around the yard.

Cincinnati Animal CARE said its staff immediately brought the dog in to be vaccinated and examined for injuries once they found her in the yard.

“This kind of act is completely unnecessary and is totally unacceptable,” shelter director Meaghan Colville said in a release. “We were still open when the dog was thrown over the fence; staff was available to help this person if they would’ve just asked. Animals being dumped or abandoned at the Hamilton County shelter is sadly not unusual, but throwing an animal over the fence crosses a line.”

Anyone with anonymous tips or information is asked to contact Hamilton County Dog Wardens directly at B.Ward@cincycare.org or by calling the shelter at 513-541-7387.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



