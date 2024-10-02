BUTLER COUNTY — A local sheriff found a dog hiding under a dumpster near a jail.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. said Tuesday he saw a dog hiding under a dumpster near the Butler County Jail while entering the parking lot around 12:30 p.m., according to a social media post.

After investigating, they found out the dog escaped and was attempting to allude deputies while waiting for a ride.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Dog Warden arrived and took the prisoner pup into custody.

He was charged with the following:

Vandalism- Chewing the sheriff’s hat.

Impersonating a police K9.

Theft- Stealing the sheriff’s cigars to trade for cakes.

“You never know what you’ll come across in this line of work,” said Sheriff Jones. “Not sure if I should give him a pardon, a warden burger, or make him do seven dog years in jail. I may leave it up to the public.”

Dog found hiding under dumpster near Butler County Jail Photo contributed by Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) (Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) /Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))

