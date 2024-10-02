Dog found hiding under dumpster near Butler County jail

BUTLER COUNTY — A local sheriff found a dog hiding under a dumpster near a jail.
Butler County Sheriff Richard K. said Tuesday he saw a dog hiding under a dumpster near the Butler County Jail while entering the parking lot around 12:30 p.m., according to a social media post.
After investigating, they found out the dog escaped and was attempting to allude deputies while waiting for a ride.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Dog Warden arrived and took the prisoner pup into custody.
He was charged with the following:
- Vandalism- Chewing the sheriff’s hat.
- Impersonating a police K9.
- Theft- Stealing the sheriff’s cigars to trade for cakes.
“You never know what you’ll come across in this line of work,” said Sheriff Jones. “Not sure if I should give him a pardon, a warden burger, or make him do seven dog years in jail. I may leave it up to the public.”
