Dog at center of Ohio shelter’s full-scale adoption campaign finds forever home

CINCINNATI — Two weeks after launching a full-scale campaign to find a home for a dog that’s spent years in their system, an Ohio animal shelter says he’s been adopted.

Tony Hawk, a wheelchair-using dog, has found his forever home, Cincinnati Animal CARE announced on social media.

The dog had spent over four years in the shelter’s system, prompting the “Operation: Adopt Tony Hawk” campaign at the end of October.

“Through every twist and turn, he never gave up hope of finding his forever home,” the shelter said in a video on social media.

A woman saw a post about Tony and visited the shelter last Friday to meet him. She was back just two days later, on Sunday, to make it official.

“Now Tony is finally home playing with his favorite toys, snuggling with his new mom, and living the happy, peaceful life he always deserved,” they said.

