Doctor accused of traveling to Ohio to have sex with minor

MAHONING COUNTY — A Pennsylvania doctor is facing charges after allegedly traveling to Ohio to have sex with a minor.

Dr. Robert Zewe, Jr., 50, of Erie, has been charged with compelling prostitution, possession of criminal tools, and engaging in prostitution.

Undercover agents with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force arrested Zewe on Friday in the Youngstown area.

He allegedly agreed to pay for sex with a made-up underage girl and her mother.

According to Penn Highlands Healthcare’s website, Zewe is a nocturnist with over 15 years of experience.

The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force includes representatives from various local and state law enforcement agencies, including the Ohio Investigative Unit and Homeland Security Investigations.

