Do you recognize them? Police need help identifying people in assault, robbery

DAYTON — Dayton police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people wanted in an assault and unarmed robbery.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The alleged assault and unarmed robbery occurred near Salem Avenue and W Grand Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives from the department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating this incident.

Anyone who may recognize the male or female is asked to call (937) 333-COPS (2677).

Additional information was not immediately available.

Dayton PD identify suspects (Dayton Police Department)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



