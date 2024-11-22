Do you recognize them? Police need help identifying people in assault, robbery

DAYTON — Dayton police are asking for the public’s help identifying two people wanted in an assault and unarmed robbery.
The alleged assault and unarmed robbery occurred near Salem Avenue and W Grand Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 13.
Detectives from the department’s Violent Offender Unit are investigating this incident.
Anyone who may recognize the male or female is asked to call (937) 333-COPS (2677).
Additional information was not immediately available.
