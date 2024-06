KETTERING — Kettering police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people.

Both suspects are involved in fraud, according to a social media post from the Kettering Police Department.

>> Male hurt in shooting at Dayton apartment complex; Suspect remains at large

The female was last seen getting into a gray Jeep Wrangler.

If you have any information about these suspects, contact Detective Ward at (937) 296-2598.

©2024 Cox Media Group