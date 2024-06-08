Male hurt in shooting at Dayton apartment complex; Suspect remains at large

DAYTON — A male is hurt after a shooting at a Dayton apartment complex Saturday afternoon, according to Dayton Police Sergeant Philip Watts.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Large police presence reported after shooting at Dayton apartment building

Shortly after 2 p.m., Dayton police and medics responded to a shooting at 42 E. Helena Street.

Watts said the male was shot twice. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Additional information on the victim was not immediately available.

Police do not have information on any possible suspect(s).

“At this time, we don’t believe anyone else is in danger,” Watts said.

>> Numerous fire departments responding to fire at horse farm in Logan County

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a caller reported hearing at least seven gunshots.

Another caller reported hearing someone screaming that they had been shot.

“I hear somebody saying call 911 I’ve been shot,” the caller said.

We will continue to follow this story.





©2024 Cox Media Group