Do you recognize him? Police searching for suspect accused of using counterfeit money

SHELBY COUNTY — Police need help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit money in Shelby County, according to a spokesperson from the Botkins Police Department.
At approximately 6 p.m. on June 13, the man allegedly used a $100 counterfeit bill at Dollar General in Botkins.
Additional details were not immediately available.
If this suspect looks familiar, contact the Botkins Police Department at (937) 693-4341 or email Chief Mark Jordan at policechief@botkinsohio.com.
To anonymously submit information, call the Sidney-Shelby County Crime Stoppers tip line at (937) 492-8477.
According to the spokesperson, a $500 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.
