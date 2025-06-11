Do you recognize him? Police looking for man accused of stealing lawn care equipment from Lowe’s

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize him?

The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing lawn care equipment from Lowe’s.

On May 31, a man entered the Lowe’s on Centre Drive and selected a law mower and a lawn string trimmer with a total value of $1,908, according to a post from the department.

He then placed the items on a flatbed cart and exited the garden center without paying for them.

If you can identify him, contact Officer Senseman at 937-426-1225, ext. 165, or by emailing sensemanc@beavercreekohio.gov.

Lowes Lawnmower Thief Beavercreek (Beavercreek Police Department)

