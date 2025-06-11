Do you recognize him? Police looking for man accused of stealing lawn care equipment from Lowe’s

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize him?
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The Beavercreek Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing lawn care equipment from Lowe’s.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Motorcyclist dies after crashing, falling 25 feet
- 6-year-old hit, killed by car in Harrison Township
- 595,000-pound ‘superload’ to move through Miami Valley; moving road closures expected
On May 31, a man entered the Lowe’s on Centre Drive and selected a law mower and a lawn string trimmer with a total value of $1,908, according to a post from the department.
He then placed the items on a flatbed cart and exited the garden center without paying for them.
If you can identify him, contact Officer Senseman at 937-426-1225, ext. 165, or by emailing sensemanc@beavercreekohio.gov.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group