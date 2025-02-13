Do you recognize her? Police searching for wanted woman accused of domestic violence

GREENVILLE — Do you recognize this woman?

Greenville Police is actively searching for 58-year-old Shelly Saylor, according to a social media post.

They said the suspect has a probation warrant for her arrest on the original charges of domestic violence and strangulation.

The department posted her picture on its Facebook page.

They are asking people not to contact her.

If you see her, call Greenville Police’s dispatch at (937) 548-1103.

Information can also be reported anonymously.

