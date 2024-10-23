Local

Do you recognize her? Police looking for woman connected to Cross Point Centre theft

By WHIO Staff

CENTERVILLE — Can you help police ID a possible theft suspect?

Centerville Police have asked for the public’s help in finding a woman connected to a theft at the Cross Point Centre.

Police posted a picture of the woman on social media.

Anyone with information can contact Officer Stewart at (937) 433-7661 or the Centerville Police Tip Line at (937 433-6590.

You can remain anonymous.

