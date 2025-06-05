Do you recognize her? Area police looking for missing 29-year-old woman

RICHMOND, IN — Do you recognize this woman?

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Richmond Police have asked for your help in finding 29-year-old Brittanee Goebel, according to a social media post.

She was last seen at the Merle Henderson Apartments in Richmond, Indiana.

TRENDING STORIES:

Brittanee is five feet, seven inches tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Goebel also has a scar on her left forearm and several tattoos.

Her tattoos are:

Small elephant on hip

Batman logo on lower back

“Levi” over her heart

Flowers on the right bicep

Skull on the left bicep

“We’ve been working behind the scenes for some time, but now we’re turning to you, the community, because someone out there knows something,” Richmond Police said on Facebook.

If you have seen Brittanee, contact Richmond Police at 765-983-7247.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group