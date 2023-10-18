Local

Do you know her? Local deputies trying to identify woman accused of using stolen credit card

By WHIO Staff

Preble Co. deputies working to identify woman accused of using stolen credit card (Preble County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

By WHIO Staff

EATON — A local sheriff’s office is asking for help identifying a woman they said used a stolen credit card.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the woman on their social media accounts.

>> Miami Twp. Police mourn loss of retired K-9

She’s accused of using a credit card that was stolen from a “local elderly female” at the Walmart in Eaton.

“If you know who the pictured suspect is please contact Deputy Tom Smith with the Preble County Sheriff’s office  at 937-456-6301 or tsmith@preblecountysheriff.org,” the post read.

Please share !!! Please help us identify this suspect who used a stolen credit card from a local elderly female at...

Posted by Preble County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

© 2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read