Do you know her? Local deputies trying to identify woman accused of using stolen credit card

EATON — A local sheriff’s office is asking for help identifying a woman they said used a stolen credit card.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the woman on their social media accounts.

She’s accused of using a credit card that was stolen from a “local elderly female” at the Walmart in Eaton.

“If you know who the pictured suspect is please contact Deputy Tom Smith with the Preble County Sheriff’s office at 937-456-6301 or tsmith@preblecountysheriff.org,” the post read.

