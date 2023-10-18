Miami Twp. Police mourn loss of retired K-9

MIAMI TWP. — A local police department is mourning the loss of one of their former K-9s.

Coron, a retired Miami Twp. Police Department Canine, died Monday, the department announced this morning.

Born in April 2010 in Holland, Coron was a Belgian Malinois.

He was trained at Gold Shield K-9 in Columbus and started with Miami Twp. police in 2011.

Coron retired in 2019 and enjoyed the remained of his life with his handler, Officer Doug Hesler.

“Coron had a distinguished career as a patrol and narcotics detection canine. He quickly became a member of the community and department. Coron interacted with many groups and individuals, including the Miamisburg Middle School,” the department shared on social media.

He had a 95 percent success rate for narcotics detention, on top of many successful tracks for criminal suspects and missing individuals.

“When he was working, he was all business. When Coron was not working, he made you his friend, like it or not. He was a very driven and energetic canine who gave everything he had daily,” the post read.

