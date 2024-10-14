Do you have storm damage from Helene? Tree limbs to be picked up in Trotwood today

TROTWOOD — Do you have storm damage in Trotwood from Helene?

Crews will complete a one-time tree limb pickup service on Monday.

The city posted the information on social media.

People can place tree limbs that need to be removed on the curb. It must be no longer than four feet long and stacked neatly.

The city has also asked that the tree limbs not be placed on the roadway.

Contact the Public Works Department at (937) 837-1702 with any questions.

