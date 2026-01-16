District welcomes therapy dog ‘Xander’

COVINGTON — A local school district is welcoming its newest staff member, Xander.

Xander, a mini Goldendoodle, officially joined Covington Exampted Village Schools as a certified therapy dog in November.

Xander and his handler, Rachel Kramer, Fifth Grade Language Arts teacher, are a certified therapy team through DOGTORS University.

He stays with Kramer during the school day while providing comfort and positive support to students and staff throughout the building.

“Xander truly loves being part of the pack and is happiest where people are,” Kramer said. “He has a natural ability to connect and provide comfort, and it’s been wonderful to see the positive response from our students.”

