Dispatcher guides family through delivery of baby over the phone

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — An emergency dispatcher in Ohio was recently awarded for walking a family through the birthing process over the phone.

Leah, a dispatcher from the Chagrin Valley Dispatch - Cleveland Heights facility, took a call for a 33-year-old woman in active labor on Monday.

“Without a moment’s hesitation, Dispatcher Leah recognized the gravity of the situation. She immediately began providing clear, calm emergency medical dispatch (EMD) instructions,” Chagrin Valley Dispatch shared on social media.

In doing that, she guided the family through the process of bringing their new baby into the world.

It took around six minutes to deliver the baby, a little girl, after Leah answered the call.

The organization said she also continuously checked on the well-being of both the mom and newborn until paramedics arrived.

“Her unwavering compassion and empathy shone brightly throughout the entire event,” the organization wrote.

The dispatcher was awarded the Chagrin Valley Dispatch Stork Pin, which is reserved for dispatchers who successfully aid in the delivery of a baby before responders arrive on scene.

