Local

Disney cruise ship rescues 4 people from sinking boat en route to Florida

By WHIO Staff

Disney Treasure The Disney Treasure, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet expansion, will set sail in December 2024, embarking on its inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Florida. Adventure will serve as the architectural and thematic foundation of the ship, in honor of Walt Disney’s legendary passion for travel and exploration. (Disney) (Disney)

By WHIO Staff

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Four people were rescued over the weekend by the crew aboard a new luxury cruise liner.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The newly built Disney Treasure cruise ship was en route to Port Canaveral when it received word of a distress call in the Atlantic, according to our sister station WFTV.

TRENDING STORIES:

A catamaran sent out an SOS after it started taking on water 230 miles off the coast of Bermuda.

The Disney Treasure was 80 miles away, but the captain decided to change course and encountered the distressed vessel.

The captain launched one of their lifeboats and rescued all four people on the catamaran.

The Disney Treasure is a brand-new ship and the latest addition to the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

The Disney Treasure is set to arrive in Port Canaveral on Tuesday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]


0

Most Read