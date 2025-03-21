‘Directly to them;’ Job and Family Services mobile office goes where it’s needed

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Job and Family Services is taking to the road in order to help people get the benefits for which they qualify.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell speaks with Job and Family Services staff about the benefits of their mobile office LIVE on News Center 7 at 6.

Job and Family Services is located on Edwin C Moses Boulevard in Dayton, but getting everyone to their campus can be a struggle.

Now, they are teaming up with the sheriff’s office for an on-the-move program. The JFS team is taking an RV, stocked with supplies and paperwork, so they can go sign up county residents for benefits.

