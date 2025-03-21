Demolition begins for Yellow Springs schools as part of $55 million district project

YELLOW SPRINGS — Demolition has started on parts of Yellow Springs High School as part of a multi-million dollar renovation for the school district.

“It’s always been an iconic feature of this village. You come down South College Street and that’s what you saw,” Eric Clark said.

Clark is talking about the round “spaceship” band room at Yellow Springs High School, which was demolished today.

The district’s website lists the old band room as one of three sections of the high school and middle school getting demolished. This is all part of a $55 million project that was approved in 2023. The plan is to renovate the district’s elementary school, and the middle and high school will get a combination of remodeling and new construction.

“Well, it’s a little bit of a financial pain for many of the citizens of the village,” Clark said. “Just because of the tax base and the amount of the higher property taxes that are going to be involved here. But the end result is this building is very old, and there is really no way to salvage the main tower here. It just has to go.”

Clark has kids in the district and is looking forward to the final product.

“Luckily my kids are young enough that they will enjoy the benefits of it,” Clark said.

The construction is scheduled to be finished at some point in 2026.

