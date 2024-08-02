Did yesterday’s rain add to our current dry conditions in the Miami Valley?

DAYTON — In terms of rain from yesterday, we had a large variety of totals. Some totals ranged from as little as 0.25-0.50″ while some received over 4 inches.

These downpours were helpful for some and caused some minor flooding in other areas. For the Dayton Airport, we picked up 0.42″ there, which leaves us in a deficit of exactly 2″ for Meteorological Summer entering today.

Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist provided some totals to show the vast differences and the two photos I used on News Center 7 Daybreak show the Huntsville and Versailles totals. Dunn also said a 5-day radar estimated total showed how some were very fortunate this week and others were not.

Rain, Drought August 2

Some large swaths got 4-6″ of rain this week.

In terms of drought, certainly, some are better off than others. Locally, moderate drought conditions persist from Dayton and points east. This remains unchanged virtually from last week.

Additionally, some abnormally dry conditions have been reintroduced for the northwest counties. As a reminder, this data for this week’s drought monitor was pulled using rainfall data from July 24th-July 30th.

Rain, Drought August 2

So, Monday’s intense rains were counted towards the newest update, but yesterday’s rain was not. The 30-day percent of normal rainfall graphic shows places like Preble County have received close to 2.5 times the normal rainfall in the last 30 days, but places like Mercer and Champaign counties are not quite to normal rainfall.

Rain, Drought August 2

Intense downpours on top of drier soils tend to run off and not soak in, which is not beneficial for drought-busting rainfall. Also, southeast Ohio continues to experience worsening drought. Severe Drought conditions are worsening with over 13% of the state in that category.

Dunn did some digging into several climate sites and a couple of other locations to see where rainfall stacks up for the Meteorological Summer season. While we are 2″ below normal, other places are far worse.

Rain, Drought August 2

Some spots are 3-5″+ below normal rainfall around the state. This is dependent on rain falling at the specific airport for those locations, but it gives a good perspective. Toledo is above normal thanks to three single days totaling over 5″ since June 1st in case you were curious.

