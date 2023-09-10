DeWine orders flags lowered Monday in remembrance of 9/11

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that all flags on public buildings and grounds be flown at half-staff in remembrance of those who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The order applies to all U.S. and Ohio flags throughout the state.

The order will be in effect from sunrise to sunset on the 22nd anniversary of the attacks, Monday, September 11, 2023.

DeWine is also asking all Ohioans to observe a moment of silence beginning at 8:46 a.m.

