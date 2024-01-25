DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of former Springfield Police Chief

SPRINGFIELD — Governor Mike DeWine has ordered that all flags on public buildings and grounds throughout Springfield be flown at half-staff in honor of former Springfield Police Chief Roger Evans.

The order will be in effect from sunrise on January 25 until sunset on January 28.

Chief Roger Evans worked at the Springfield Police Department from 1963-1997.

The Springfield Police Division wrote on social media that Evans served as police chief for a decade.

“Chief Evans exemplified integrity, empathy, and profound respect in every facet of his duty,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “He tirelessly worked to bridge gaps within the community, leaving an indelible mark that extended far beyond his retirement. Chief Evans’ commitment to service didn’t end with his official role; he continued to give back, embodying the essence of a true servant leader.”

Services will be held on Friday, Jan.26, at Greater Grace Temple at the 300 block of W. Leffel Lane.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until noon, with a service to follow.

