DeWine addresses bird flu cases across Ohio, says feds will have to help

DARKE COUNTY — More than 15 million birds have been depopulated across Ohio because of the bird flu. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine spoke in Darke County Thursday, detailing his plan for the disease.

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher was at the Versailles Fire Department as DeWine addressed state agriculture leaders.

DeWine’s biggest point was asking for federal help with the disease.

“The federal government is really going to have to accelerate research that is being done,” DeWine said.

DeWine says he will be speaking with the Secretary of Agriculture soon to ask for federal help.

The bird flu is having an impact on the economy, especially in grocery stores.

“It’s really kind of sad right now the way the economy is,” Xenia resident Marlene Norris said.

According to the Director of the Ohio Department of Agriculture Brian Bladridge, over 30 percent of laying birds in Ohio have been killed as a result of the bird flu.

Norris says she may have to cut back on her baking.

“I try to limit what I do with the eggs that I have,” Norris said. “I spread it around, depending on what I’m going to do that week.”

The Ohio Poultry Association says it may be a while before egg prices return to normal.

“When we are decreasing, as we have the supply and the demand has remained the same, it’s very difficult for that to happen until we get back into production,” Jim Chakeres with the Ohio Poultry Association said.

Stores in the area have been displaying signs saying there is a limited supply of eggs. Some people in the community have decided to take their egg needs into their own hands.

“Personally, I have my own chickens. I don’t buy the eggs,” Don Johnson from Xenia said.

Johnson says he knows several people who have started their own back-yard coops.

However, bird flu may no longer be on the rise. According to the Ohio Health Department, there were 18 bird flu detections the last week of January. That number is down to zero for the first week of March.

