Development on townhomes in historic Dayton neighborhood progressing steadily

DAYTON — Progress on the new housing in the Historic Wright Dunbar Village is going well.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00 p.m., there was a ribbon cutting for the townhomes development Tuesday, where city leaders said the housing will help the area in several ways.

The Townhomes at Wright Dunbar will eventually have 26 units in four buildings, and city leaders said the market rate housing will increase everyone’s property values.

But the real bottom line is that new homeowners will get a great new place to live.

Aaliyah Lovett is one of the three people who have already bought a home at the Townhomes, but only the model home is completely finished.

Lovett has lived in the Wright-Dunbar neighborhood for 8 years and is now invested than ever.

“I’m really passionate about the development that is happening in West Dayton, so to be a part of it and to help continue to fuel the economy is really nice,” Lovett said.

The developers at the Townhomes, Charles Simms Builders, will have two of the four buildings completed by the end of the year.

They’ve completed projects across Dayton, but this is the first one in the historic West Dayton neighborhood.

“We’ve been looking at the Wright Dunbar neighborhoods since 2019, and we settled on West Third Street kind of makes the most sense,” Robi Simms, with Charles Simms Builders, said.

“If you drive up and down Third Street here, you can see all the beautiful old architecture and these buildings that’s been preserved wonderfully, and we’re just happy to be able to add to that,” Crosby Simms with Charles Simms Builders said.

The units are three-story townhomes that have two-car garages on the ground floor and room to park a third vehicle in the driveway.

City leaders say more housing in this neighborhood means more people to support lots of new businesses already there or in the planning stages on the West Third Street Corridor.

“Oh, it’s moving, it’s moving a lot as you see more and more work. Just five years ago, we’re thinking about what was happening right here, nothing,” Dayton Mayor Jeff Mims said.

City leaders said they would love to see 10 more developments from Simms Builders in Dayton, but like anything real estate related, all parties agreed it’s about location.

©2025 Cox Media Group