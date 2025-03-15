‘Devastation was nothing like I’ve ever seen before;’ Community gathers to remember deadly tornado

LOGAN COUNTY — Friday marks one year since deadly tornadoes touched down in Logan County, leveling homes and businesses and scattering them across neighborhoods.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported on News Center 7 at 11, a community remembrance event was held Friday at Indian Lake High School to honor first responders and those who died or lost their homes to the tornado.

TRENDING STORIES:

The high school was used as a resource center after the damage, and for some, it brought back memories.

“Being here today is a remembrance of it, like everything’s here playing in my head. My kids were freaking out,” Taylor Ross from Lakeview said.

Ross was at the high school that night for her child’s second grade program.

“As soon as the sirens started going off, I was ready to leave the building,” Ross said. “[But] we were safe in the auditorium, with it being a tornado shelter.”

The emotions Ross experienced in the auditorium were nothing compared to her drive home.

“We drove through Lakeview, and the devastation was, it’s nothing like I’ve ever seen before,” Ross said.

Ross works at a health and wellness center and was on the front lines of the aftermath.

“Walked through the streets and tried to reach our patients to deliver medication, first aid supplies. A lot of them could not get out of their community, so we went to them,” Ross said.

Over the past year, the community has worked hard to rebuild what was lost.

“The rebuild that we have had has been amazing,” Ross said. “The people that stepped up and showed up, we’re more than grateful for it.”

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group