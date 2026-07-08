Deputies shoot, kill suspect wanted on domestic violence charges

SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Deputies shot and killed a suspect who was wanted on domestic violence charges in Ohio.

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Around 10:17 a.m. on Tuesday, Bloomville Police Officers and Deputies with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over a pickup truck that was being driven by 43-year-old Jeffrey Sergent of Bloomville, who had Felony Domestic chagres.

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Officers and Deputies had Sergent’s vehicle partially blocked in at Township Road 8 and State Route 67, with cruisers and the two guardrails on either side of the roadway.

They began negotiating with him for around 10 minutes to step out of the vehicle as he was under arrest for the Felony charges.

Sergent reportedly refused to get out and pulled several knives from his pocket during the negotiations but never got out of the vehicle. He rolled his windows up and refused to speak.

As more deputies arrived, Sergent put the vehicle in reverse and tried to escape, but the Bloombille PD vehicle had him blocked. He then put the vehicle in drive, with deputies still in front and to the side of his vehicle, stuck along the guard rail.

Deputies fired into the vehicle, striking him before he could run one of them over.

The vehicle did strike one of the deputy’s cruiser’s front-end push bars hard enough to bend it, but the deputy was able to move out of the way.

EMS was called to the scene, but deputies had searched for a pulse and did not locate one. EMS confirmed that Sergent had no pulse.

One of the deputies was treated for a hand injury caused by broken glass.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was contacted to handle the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.

The deputies will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation is completed.

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