Deputies searching for man accused of stealing iPhone from Butler County front porch

By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — Deputies have asked for the public’s help finding a man accused of stealing an iPhone in Butler County.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said there was a theft of a new iPhone 15 Pro delivered to Liberty Township home on Tuesday, according to a social media post.

The iPhone was stolen from the homeowner’s front porch.

The sheriff’s office posted security camera images of the suspect and a silver van on its Facebook page.

Anyone with information can call Detective Joe Nerlinger at 513-759-7344.

