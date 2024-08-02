Deputies searching for man accused of stealing iPhone from Butler County front porch

BUTLER COUNTY — Deputies have asked for the public’s help finding a man accused of stealing an iPhone in Butler County.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office said there was a theft of a new iPhone 15 Pro delivered to Liberty Township home on Tuesday, according to a social media post.
The iPhone was stolen from the homeowner’s front porch.
The sheriff’s office posted security camera images of the suspect and a silver van on its Facebook page.
Anyone with information can call Detective Joe Nerlinger at 513-759-7344.
