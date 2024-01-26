Person trapped under vehicle after it crashes into Harrison Twp. home

HARRISON TWP. — Deputies and medics are on the scene after a person was trapped under a vehicle after it crashed into a house in Harrison Township early Friday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and Harrison Township medics were dispatched around 2:54 a.m. to the 3600 block of W. Hillcrest Avenue on initial reports of a car into a house.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that the driver fled the scene and that one of the residents is trapped under the vehicle.

