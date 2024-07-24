Deputies, officers searching for wanted man in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Law enforcement has asked for the public’s help finding a wanted man in Darke County.

Darke County Crime Stoppers is looking for Stephan Harron, according to a social media post.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Darke County Sheriff’s Office or Greenville Police.

They have asked people to not apprehend this man.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office phone number is (937) 548-3399 while Greenville Police can be reached at (937) 548-1103.

Tips can be made anonymously. Any tip that leads to his arrest may lead to a cash reward.

