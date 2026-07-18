Deputies, medics respond to crash at busy Montgomery Co. intersection

HARRISON TWP. — Deputies and medics responded to a crash in Montgomery County on Saturday evening.
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The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at Catalpa Drive and W. Siebenthaler Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Dispatch Regional Dispatch Center (RDC) supervisor.
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Photos from the scene show that a van sustained heavy front-end damage.
Several Montgomery County Sheriff’s cruisers were at the scene.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to update this story.
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