Deputies looking for man accused of using stolen credit card in Butler County

By WHIO Staff

BUTLER COUNTY — Deputies have asked for help finding a man accused of using a stolen credit in Butler County.

A vehicle was broken into on August 11, and it was discovered that the suspect allegedly stole a credit card from a purse, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect recently used the card at a Middletown Walmart.

The sheriff’s office posted the suspect’s picture from a security camera on social media.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Turner at (513) 785-1238.

