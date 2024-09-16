Deputies looking for man accused of using stolen credit card in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY — Deputies have asked for help finding a man accused of using a stolen credit in Butler County.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A vehicle was broken into on August 11, and it was discovered that the suspect allegedly stole a credit card from a purse, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspect recently used the card at a Middletown Walmart.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 8-year-old drives herself to Ohio Target, police say
- 3 suspects at large after leading deputies on chase through Montgomery Co.
- Trump is safe after Secret Service opened fire at suspected person with firearm near his golf club
The sheriff’s office posted the suspect’s picture from a security camera on social media.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Turner at (513) 785-1238.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]