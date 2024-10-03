Deputies looking for man accused of stealing $300 worth of Legos

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Deputies have asked for the public’s help to find a man accused of stealing $300 worth of Legos.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted security camera images on social media of a man they call, “The Lego Bandit.”
The suspect is accused of entering the Kroger on Yankee Road in Liberty Township and taking $300 worth of Legos.
He left the store without paying for them.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Steele at 513-759-7347.
