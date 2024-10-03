LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Deputies have asked for the public’s help to find a man accused of stealing $300 worth of Legos.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office posted security camera images on social media of a man they call, “The Lego Bandit.”

The suspect is accused of entering the Kroger on Yankee Road in Liberty Township and taking $300 worth of Legos.

He left the store without paying for them.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Steele at 513-759-7347.

Deputies looking for man accused of stealing $300 worth of Legos Photo contributed by Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) (Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook) /Butler County Sheriff's Office (via Facebook))

