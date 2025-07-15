Arrest made after businesses broken into on same night in Greene County community

YELLOW SPRINGS — An arrest has been made in connection with multiple break-ins at Greene County businesses last month.

News Center 7 previously reported that Bentino’s Pizza, Wander & Wonder, Tibet Bazaar, and Village Herb Shoppe were each broken into on the evening of June 14 and early morning of June 15.

Yellow Springs Police Department posted on social media Tuesday that an arrest has been made.

Police did not identify the suspect.

Police previously shared video from inside one of the businesses. It shows someone breaking the glass door and taking cash out of the register.

Carl Lea, owner of Bentino’s, told News Center 7 that he was hoping to sleep in on Father’s Day, but he instead worked up to five missed calls and some unfortunate news that his store was broken into.

“This is not a - it’s not something we normally expect to see happen,” Lea said.

He described glass being all over the floor of the dining room.

“And then they had taken the register,” he said.

Insurance is helping replace the door, but he called the break-in heartbreaking.

“We’re small businesses, you know. None of these places, especially the ones in King’s Yard, that like, we’re not high margin business,” Lea said.

All four businesses broken into were in the same building in King’s Yard.

